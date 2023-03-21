U.S. Secret Service Career Opportunities - Soldier For Life Podcast S12:E6 - 21 March 2023

Interested in a career with the United States Secret Service? On this week's brand new Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with Uniformed Division Officer Lieutenant Tameka Owens, Special Agent Avery Herbison, and Supervisor for the Secret Service Outreach Branch Lieutenant Jeffery Walker about what it's like to work for the Secret Service and what YOU need to do as a transitioning service member, veteran, or a member of the Army Reserve or the National Guard to find your next career with the Secret Service.
