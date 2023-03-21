KMC Update - Tax Season

AFN Kaiserslautern KMC Update with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones as he details tax season. Jones mentions helpful resources that are available for the military families in the KMC. (SGT Tamillyah Jo reporting)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 09:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73157
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109527044.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
tax
military
tax season
