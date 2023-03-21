Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Tax Season

    KMC Update - Tax Season

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.15.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    AFN Kaiserslautern KMC Update with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones as he details tax season. Jones mentions helpful resources that are available for the military families in the KMC. (SGT Tamillyah Jo reporting)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 09:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73157
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109527044.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Tax Season, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    tax

    military

    tax season

    TAGS

    Airforce
    tax
    kmc
    joint service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT