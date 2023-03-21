Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Air Force Body Composition Test

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Beginning April 2023, Air Force members will be required to complete a body composition test during their birth month. A value is calculated based on the member's height and waist circumference, and failure to meet criteria can result in admittance to remedial physical fitness programs. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag)

    This work, KMC Update - Air Force Body Composition Test, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    PT
    Body Composition

