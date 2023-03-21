KMC Update - Air Force Body Composition Test

Beginning April 2023, Air Force members will be required to complete a body composition test during their birth month. A value is calculated based on the member's height and waist circumference, and failure to meet criteria can result in admittance to remedial physical fitness programs. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag)