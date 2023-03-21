BOSS Program Single Soldiers Day Spot

The Baumholder Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers program hosted Single Soldiers Day on May 5th, 2023, at Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. Included in the events were a 3v3 basketball, and flag football tournament. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 05:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73147
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109526755.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
