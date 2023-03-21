Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Alex Kerska, American Forces Network Diego Garcia, promotes the 2023 DOD Tenant Satisfaction Survey for Sailors aboard NSF Diego Garcia. The survey is an effort to receive feedback from unaccompanied housing residents with the goal of improving overall UH quality of life. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 03:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73142
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109526631.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DOD Tenant Satisfaction Survey Diego Garcia, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT