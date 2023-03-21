DOD Tenant Satisfaction Survey Diego Garcia

Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Alex Kerska, American Forces Network Diego Garcia, promotes the 2023 DOD Tenant Satisfaction Survey for Sailors aboard NSF Diego Garcia. The survey is an effort to receive feedback from unaccompanied housing residents with the goal of improving overall UH quality of life. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)