    DOD Tenant Satisfaction Survey Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Kerska 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Alex Kerska, American Forces Network Diego Garcia, promotes the 2023 DOD Tenant Satisfaction Survey for Sailors aboard NSF Diego Garcia. The survey is an effort to receive feedback from unaccompanied housing residents with the goal of improving overall UH quality of life. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 03:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: IO
    Barracks
    NSFDiegoGarcia
    RadioSpot
    DODSatisfactionSurvey

