Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Alex Kerska, American Forces Network Diego Garcia, promotes listening to the local AFN radio station ‘99.1 the Eagle’ to servicemembers and civilians onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 03:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73141
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109526630.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 'Miss My Favorite Show' Liner, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT