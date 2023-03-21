Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Miss My Favorite Show' Liner

    'Miss My Favorite Show' Liner

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Kerska 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Alex Kerska, American Forces Network Diego Garcia, promotes listening to the local AFN radio station ‘99.1 the Eagle’ to servicemembers and civilians onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)

    Radio
    AFN
    Liner
    NSFDiegoGarcia

