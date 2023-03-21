Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In The Studio with Capt. John Wilson

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Kerska 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    This time on “In the Studio,” our commanding officer, Capt. John Wilson, alongside DJ Special K, hosted special guests Senior Chief Jarrell, Chief Rebollar, Chief Desir and Chief Temple to discuss military experiences as a woman and the importance of mentorship in their Navy careers. Don’t forget to tune into FM 99.1 every weekday to hear the latest news and music!

    This work, In The Studio with Capt. John Wilson, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Women'sHistoryMonth
    NSFDiegoGarcia
    RadioInterviews

