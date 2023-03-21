In The Studio with Capt. John Wilson

This time on “In the Studio,” our commanding officer, Capt. John Wilson, alongside DJ Special K, hosted special guests Senior Chief Jarrell, Chief Rebollar, Chief Desir and Chief Temple to discuss military experiences as a woman and the importance of mentorship in their Navy careers. Don’t forget to tune into FM 99.1 every weekday to hear the latest news and music!