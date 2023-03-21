Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Air Base Annual Awards Newscast

    1, TURKEY

    03.21.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    A newscast congradulating the winners of the Incirlik Annual Awards at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, March 9 2023. Congratulations to the following titans who earned the best in their respective categories during the 2022 39th Air Base Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at the Club Complex Ballroom. (U.S. Air force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 10:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Artist Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Composer Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Conductor Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: 1, TR
    This work, Incirlik Air Base Annual Awards Newscast, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    awards
    News
    incirlik
    march
    annual

