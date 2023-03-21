Incirlik Air Base Annual Awards Newscast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73129" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A newscast congradulating the winners of the Incirlik Annual Awards at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, March 9 2023. Congratulations to the following titans who earned the best in their respective categories during the 2022 39th Air Base Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at the Club Complex Ballroom. (U.S. Air force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)