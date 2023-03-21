The third episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We talked with Capt. Jacob Teuschler, Staff Sgt. Peter McGovern and Sgt. Brian Harder to discuss what the marksmanship team is, The adjutant general match, marksmanship fundamentals and how to improve shooting skills for Indiana Guardsmen.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 08:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73128
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109524835.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:41
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Charlie - Ep. 3 Marksmanship Team, by SFC Ramon Baty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT