Lima Charlie - Ep. 3 Marksmanship Team

The third episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We talked with Capt. Jacob Teuschler, Staff Sgt. Peter McGovern and Sgt. Brian Harder to discuss what the marksmanship team is, The adjutant general match, marksmanship fundamentals and how to improve shooting skills for Indiana Guardsmen.