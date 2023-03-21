Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Charlie - Ep. 3 Marksmanship Team

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Ramon Baty 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    The third episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We talked with Capt. Jacob Teuschler, Staff Sgt. Peter McGovern and Sgt. Brian Harder to discuss what the marksmanship team is, The adjutant general match, marksmanship fundamentals and how to improve shooting skills for Indiana Guardsmen.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 08:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73128
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109524835.mp3
    Length: 00:51:41
    Year 2023
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    podcast
    Indiana National Guard
    marksmanship
    TAG Match
    Governors Twenty

