    AFN Incirlik Newscast - BeardsReview

    TURKEY

    03.22.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Joanne Bass, released the following letter to the force on March 21st, 2023. Chief Bass addressed policy and culture changing reflecting in the Air Force by removing stigma associated with shaving profiles. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 06:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:39
