Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Joanne Bass, released the following letter to the force on March 21st, 2023. Chief Bass addressed policy and culture changing reflecting in the Air Force by removing stigma associated with shaving profiles. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|03.22.2023
|03.22.2023 06:26
|Newscasts
|73125
|2303/DOD_109524684.mp3
|00:02:39
|2023
|TR
|4
|1
|1
This work, AFN Incirlik Newscast - BeardsReview, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
