AFN Incirlik Newscast - E8 2023 Promotion Cycle

American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the newly selected senior master sergeants. at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, Mar. 14, 2023. Air Force officials selected 1,629 master sergeants for promotion to senior master sergeant, out of 16,031 eligible, for a selection rate of 10.16 percent, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 04:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73122
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109524645.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
