    AFN Incirlik Newscast - E8 2023 Promotion Cycle

    1, TURKEY

    03.20.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the newly selected senior master sergeants. at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, Mar. 14, 2023. Air Force officials selected 1,629 master sergeants for promotion to senior master sergeant, out of 16,031 eligible, for a selection rate of 10.16 percent, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 04:14
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Newscast - E8 2023 Promotion Cycle, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

