U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashlinn Dornan, 39th Medical Group registered dietician, shares the functions of the In Body Health Assessment machine and explains how Incirlik personnel can contact them as part of AFN Incirlik's Squadron Spotlight series at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 17, 2023. (Department of Defense Newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 03:57
This work, AFN Incirlik Newscast - Health and Performance, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
