    AFN Incirlik Newscast - Health and Performance

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE , 1, TURKEY

    03.17.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashlinn Dornan, 39th Medical Group registered dietician, shares the functions of the In Body Health Assessment machine and explains how Incirlik personnel can contact them as part of AFN Incirlik's Squadron Spotlight series at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 17, 2023. (Department of Defense Newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 03:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE , 1, TR 
    Newscast
    AFN
    News
    Audio
    39 MDG
    Health and Performance

