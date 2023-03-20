Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - DoD initiative for suicide prevention

    RP, GERMANY

    03.21.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, announced Secretary Of Defense Lloyd Austin's plans to implement recommendations from the newly-established Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee during a briefing March 16, 2023. The SPRIRC was stood up by Austin last year to investigate ways to address and prevent suicide in the military.

    This work, KMC Update - DoD initiative for suicide prevention, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

