U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, announced Secretary Of Defense Lloyd Austin's plans to implement recommendations from the newly-established Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee during a briefing March 16, 2023. The SPRIRC was stood up by Austin last year to investigate ways to address and prevent suicide in the military.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 09:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73112
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109522423.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - DoD initiative for suicide prevention, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT