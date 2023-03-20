KMC Update - DoD initiative for suicide prevention

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, announced Secretary Of Defense Lloyd Austin's plans to implement recommendations from the newly-established Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee during a briefing March 16, 2023. The SPRIRC was stood up by Austin last year to investigate ways to address and prevent suicide in the military.