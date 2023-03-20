THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 10

In today's episode we speak with Vicki Adams, the regional program manager for the American Red Cross's Yokosuka branch. We'll be going over Red Cross Messages, CPR Classes, and every other service the Red Cross brings to Yokosuka.