    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 10

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    In today's episode we speak with Vicki Adams, the regional program manager for the American Red Cross's Yokosuka branch. We'll be going over Red Cross Messages, CPR Classes, and every other service the Red Cross brings to Yokosuka.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 10, by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Navy
    MWR
    CFAY
    Yokosuka

