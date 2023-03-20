KMC Update - Armed Forces Service Medal for Operation Allies Welcome and Operation Allies Refuge

According to a memorandum published by Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, select service members who supported Operation Allies Welcome and Operation Allies Refuge will be eligible for the award of the Armed Forces Service Medal. The AFSM, which was first awarded in 1996 (retroactive to 1992), is authorized to be presented to service members who participate in a U.S. military operation of significant activity that did not involve foreign armed opposition or imminent threat.