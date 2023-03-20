Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Armed Forces Service Medal for Operation Allies Welcome and Operation Allies Refuge

    RP, GERMANY

    03.17.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    According to a memorandum published by Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, select service members who supported Operation Allies Welcome and Operation Allies Refuge will be eligible for the award of the Armed Forces Service Medal. The AFSM, which was first awarded in 1996 (retroactive to 1992), is authorized to be presented to service members who participate in a U.S. military operation of significant activity that did not involve foreign armed opposition or imminent threat.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 07:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
