Spot highlighting the upcoming Easter Eggstravaganza hosted by MWR at Carney Park in Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 06:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73097
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109519917.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naples Eggstravaganza Spot 2023, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT