    AFN Rota Newscast, USS Makin Island Participates in Cobra Gold 2023

    AFN Rota Newscast, USS Makin Island Participates in Cobra Gold 2023

    SPAIN

    03.16.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island, transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha and embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit finished operation Cobra Gold 2023 while ported in Thailand, March 10.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 06:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: ES
    USS Makin Island
    CASEVAC
    13th MEU
    USS John P. Murtha
    Cobra Gold 2023

