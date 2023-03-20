Live interview with Fleet and Family Services, discussing communications and relationships. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Nye/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 04:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|73092
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109519828.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:31
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet & Family Support Center Bahrain Interview, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT