Live Studio Interview with DJ Cali and and the NSA Bahrain SAPR team discussing healthy communication habits. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 04:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73088
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109519806.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:36
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SAPR Interview 01MAR23, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT