Thirty-second spot highlighting the Imagination Movers' performance at NSA Bahrain, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 02:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73080
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109519678.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Imagination Movers, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT