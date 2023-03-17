Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet & Family Support Center Survey

    Fleet & Family Support Center Survey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    03.15.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty second radio spot encouraging participation in the Fleet & Family Support Center Bahrain survey. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 02:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73079
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109519677.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet & Family Support Center Survey, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn bahrain
    nsa bahrain
    ffsc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT