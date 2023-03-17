Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Jungle Warfare Exercise 23

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Audio by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines and their partners participated in Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX) 23 across the island of Okinawa, Feb. 12-17, 2023. JWX 23 is a large scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all domain awareness, maneuver and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Soline Skrzypczak)

