Marine Minute: Jungle Warfare Exercise 23

Marines and their partners participated in Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX) 23 across the island of Okinawa, Feb. 12-17, 2023. JWX 23 is a large scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all domain awareness, maneuver and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Soline Skrzypczak)