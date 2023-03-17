Aviano Auto Hobby Monthly Deals Spot

A radio spot for the Aviano Auto Hobby shop. The Auto Hobby Shop is the on base mechanic that offers monthly specials to keep your vehicle road ready.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano and Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 09:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73052
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109516066.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
