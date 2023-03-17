Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviano Auto Hobby Monthly Deals Spot

    Aviano Auto Hobby Monthly Deals Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.16.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot for the Aviano Auto Hobby shop. The Auto Hobby Shop is the on base mechanic that offers monthly specials to keep your vehicle road ready.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano and Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 09:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73052
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109516066.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Spot
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Auto Hobby Monthly Deals Spot, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviano Air Base

    31 FW

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    31 FW
    Aviano Auto Hobby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT