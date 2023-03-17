Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The BODAR Blast Episode 6

    The BODAR Blast Episode 6

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.17.2023

    Audio by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    It's been a few weeks since we last talked, and DECATUR has had some major events happen since. Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich recaps the port visit, award ceremonies, and traditions that have taken place in the last few weeks.

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Patrick Moore joins the show to talk about what it's like to be the Command Master-at-Arms, what got him to this point, peeing his pants on a gun mount and getting recognized by his CO, video gaming, and some tough questions at the end of the interview.

    TAGS

    USS Decatur
    Master-at-arms
    Bold
    Daring

