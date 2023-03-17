The BODAR Blast Episode 6

It's been a few weeks since we last talked, and DECATUR has had some major events happen since. Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich recaps the port visit, award ceremonies, and traditions that have taken place in the last few weeks.



Master-at-Arms 1st Class Patrick Moore joins the show to talk about what it's like to be the Command Master-at-Arms, what got him to this point, peeing his pants on a gun mount and getting recognized by his CO, video gaming, and some tough questions at the end of the interview.