The Marne Report

On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, representatives from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security talk about what to expect during the upcoming Integrated Protection Exercise, scheduled for March 29-30 on both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. Check it out now wherever you listen to your podcasts!