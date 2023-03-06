On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, representatives from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security talk about what to expect during the upcoming Integrated Protection Exercise, scheduled for March 29-30 on both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. Check it out now wherever you listen to your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 12:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73039
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109514415.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:45
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT