    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 6 - Contacting HRC

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Sgt. 1st Class John Vos, CMF 91 Talent Manager, offers tips and tricks on how to contact the correct office within HRC for assistance with common questions.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 12:29
    Length: 00:12:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 6 - Contacting HRC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HRC
    Ordnance Branch

