Sgt. 1st Class John Vos, CMF 91 Talent Manager, offers tips and tricks on how to contact the correct office within HRC for assistance with common questions.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 12:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73038
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109514378.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:22
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 6 - Contacting HRC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT