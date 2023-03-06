HawgCast Ep2 - So you're saying there's a chance

In this episode, Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester talks about Tricare, and retirement. Then, he and Maj. Shelley Ecklebe interview two 442d Airmen -- "Harry" and "Lloyd" -- who just returned from short-notice deployments to help in the dissemination of lethal aid to Ukraine.
