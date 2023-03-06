Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HawgCast Ep2 - So you're saying there's a chance

    HawgCast Ep2 - So you're saying there's a chance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode, Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester talks about Tricare, and retirement. Then, he and Maj. Shelley Ecklebe interview two 442d Airmen -- "Harry" and "Lloyd" -- who just returned from short-notice deployments to help in the dissemination of lethal aid to Ukraine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 11:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73037
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109514202.mp3
    Length: 00:49:57
    Artist 442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
    Composer Robert Jennings
    Conductor Robert Jennings
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HawgCast Ep2 - So you're saying there's a chance, by MSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    442 FW
    442d Fighter Wing
    ReadyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT