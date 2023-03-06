HawgCast Ep2 - So you're saying there's a chance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73037" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester talks about Tricare, and retirement. Then, he and Maj. Shelley Ecklebe interview two 442d Airmen -- "Harry" and "Lloyd" -- who just returned from short-notice deployments to help in the dissemination of lethal aid to Ukraine.