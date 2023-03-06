Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Review: A comprehensive and coordinated approach to strategic messaging

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    03.16.2023

    Today, the battle for hearts and minds is unfolding on the devices in the palms of our hands. The media environment operates with unfamiliar rules and without systems of checks and balances, and information proliferates at an extraordinary pace. How do governments and international organisations get ahead in this new war of narratives, and how do we secure the victory for truth?

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 10:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73034
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109514140.mp3
    Length: 00:12:06
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
