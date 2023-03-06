NATO Review: A comprehensive and coordinated approach to strategic messaging

Today, the battle for hearts and minds is unfolding on the devices in the palms of our hands. The media environment operates with unfamiliar rules and without systems of checks and balances, and information proliferates at an extraordinary pace. How do governments and international organisations get ahead in this new war of narratives, and how do we secure the victory for truth?
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 10:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73034
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109514140.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:06
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT