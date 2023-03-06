In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article, "Telling the whole story: Bibliometric network analysis to evaluate impact of media attention on chronic traumatic encephalopathy research," by Sean Eagle and Dave Okonkwo and published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in January of 2023.
Article Citation: Eagle, S. R., & Okonkwo, D. O. (2023). Telling the Whole Story: Bibliometric Network Analysis to Evaluate Impact of Media Attention on Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Research. Journal of Neurotrauma, 40(1-2), 148–154. https://doi.org/10.1089/neu.2022.0266
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35929854/
CUBIST is a podcast for healthcare providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 07:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73030
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109513784.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:42
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CUBIST S6E6: Evaluating Media Attention on CTE, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT