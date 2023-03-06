Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boots to Business Spot

    SASEBO , NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    Defense Media Activity, AFN Sasebo
    A radio promotional spot by MC2 Isaac Champlain promoting a course that helps Sailors looking to start their own business.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 21:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73024
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109512834.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre lofi
    Location: SASEBO , NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boots to Business Spot, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    business
    cfas
    Boots
    class

