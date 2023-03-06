The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 15

In episode 15 of the Fort Lee Podcast, Army Capt. Rachel Bear, the officer-in-charge of the Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility, discusses the feral cat population and veterinary services here. The VTF is professionally staffed by Army Veterinary Corps personnel with the primary mission of providing complete veterinary care for all government-owned animals.