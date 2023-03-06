Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 15

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Audio by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In episode 15 of the Fort Lee Podcast, Army Capt. Rachel Bear, the officer-in-charge of the Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility, discusses the feral cat population and veterinary services here. The VTF is professionally staffed by Army Veterinary Corps personnel with the primary mission of providing complete veterinary care for all government-owned animals.

    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 15, by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    veterinary
    medcom
    veterinary treatment facility
    veterinary corps
    feral
    public health activity

