Bombers Fresh Mex is now open at 10 a.m. and serves eggs as a protein option until 12 p.m. Drip coffee is also available throughout the day.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 09:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73017
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109512028.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Commercial
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Radio Spot, Bombers Fresh Mex updates their menu and hours of operation, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT