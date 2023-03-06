Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota Radio Spot, Bombers Fresh Mex updates their menu and hours of operation

    SPAIN

    03.15.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    Bombers Fresh Mex is now open at 10 a.m. and serves eggs as a protein option until 12 p.m. Drip coffee is also available throughout the day.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 09:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73017
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109512028.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Commercial
    Location: ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Radio Spot, Bombers Fresh Mex updates their menu and hours of operation, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    Dining facilities
    Food Court
    Mexican Food
    Bombers Fresh Mex

