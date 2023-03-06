Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 8

    Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 8

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Audio by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Gaining Knowledge through Lessons Learned from an ADA Chief - with special guest CW5 John Fallin and Co-Host CW4 Kevin Kruthers

    Brought to you by the ADA Commandant's Office
    Host Amber Osei, PAO, ADA Commandant
    Fort Sill, OK

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 17:44
    Category: Newscasts
