In this episode, we sit down with Air Force Materiel Command Commander, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson. Richardson talks about visiting many AFMC centers and installations in his first six months in his current role and what surprised him most about what he saw. He also shares how his 2023 Air Force Materiel Command Strategic Plan was developed and how the workforce can utilize it in executing their missions.
Acronyms:
OI - Operational Imperatives
DMM - Digital Materiel Management
AFMC - Air Force Materiel Command
Air Force Materiel Command 2023 Strategic Plan:
https://www.afmc.af.mil/Portals/13/AFMC%20Strat%20Plan%202023%20%28digital%20copy%29.pdf
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 15:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73006
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109510782.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:04
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 44: The AFMC Strategic Plan with Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT