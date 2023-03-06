Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 44: The AFMC Strategic Plan with Gen. Duke Z. Richardson

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 44: The AFMC Strategic Plan with Gen. Duke Z. Richardson

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode, we sit down with Air Force Materiel Command Commander, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson. Richardson talks about visiting many AFMC centers and installations in his first six months in his current role and what surprised him most about what he saw. He also shares how his 2023 Air Force Materiel Command Strategic Plan was developed and how the workforce can utilize it in executing their missions.

    Acronyms:
    OI - Operational Imperatives
    DMM - Digital Materiel Management
    AFMC - Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Materiel Command 2023 Strategic Plan:
    https://www.afmc.af.mil/Portals/13/AFMC%20Strat%20Plan%202023%20%28digital%20copy%29.pdf

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 15:28
    Length: 00:23:04
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    podcast
    Richardson
    AFMC
    The Contracting Experience
    AFMC Strategic Plan

