The Contracting Experience - Episode 44: The AFMC Strategic Plan with Gen. Duke Z. Richardson

In this episode, we sit down with Air Force Materiel Command Commander, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson. Richardson talks about visiting many AFMC centers and installations in his first six months in his current role and what surprised him most about what he saw. He also shares how his 2023 Air Force Materiel Command Strategic Plan was developed and how the workforce can utilize it in executing their missions.



Acronyms:

OI - Operational Imperatives

DMM - Digital Materiel Management

AFMC - Air Force Materiel Command



Air Force Materiel Command 2023 Strategic Plan:

https://www.afmc.af.mil/Portals/13/AFMC%20Strat%20Plan%202023%20%28digital%20copy%29.pdf



