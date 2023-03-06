The Drop Episode 11 - 2022 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Each year, the 130th Airlift Wing recognizes its most outstanding members in four categories. 2022 marks the third year the Outstanding Airman of the Year program has operated under the wing instruction that focuses on recognizing members achievement over the function of the nomination process. In this episode, we are joined by Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams to talk about the program and introduce this years winners.
