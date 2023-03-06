Football Club Kaiserslautern Meet and Greet

A 30-second radio commercial publicizing a meet and greet with Football Club Kaiserslautern players and coaches March 23, 2023, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 10:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73000
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109510058.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
