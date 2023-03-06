Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Football Club Kaiserslautern Meet and Greet

    RP, GERMANY

    03.14.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio commercial publicizing a meet and greet with Football Club Kaiserslautern players and coaches March 23, 2023, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 10:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73000
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109510058.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Germany
    Football
    Soccer
    Ramstein Air Base
    KMC

