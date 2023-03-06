Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 8 – The Transition from GWOT to GPC

In this episode, we talk with Colonel Anthony Sampson, the Air University Cyber Chair and Air War College Instructor, and Mr. KC Brooks from the LeMay Center on transitioning from a two-decade conflict in the middle east to great power competition (GPC). The group discusses the mindset and training transitions required by military members and planners accustomed to operating in a permissive environment to a future conflict environment that will likely be heavy in cyber operations against a peer competitor.



Visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/ to access 3-12 Cyberspace Operations as well as other USAF doctrine publications and additional links to learn more about topics discussed in this podcast.



As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense. Guests or hosts of the podcast may use call signs, and omit first and last names as desired, for operational security or safety concerns.