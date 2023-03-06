Lt. Cmdr. Michael J. Monroig, Chaplain of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on his weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia onboard NSF Diego Garcia Mar. 14, 2023. This episode’s discussion included the difficulties of progressive decision making and how it can affect your health.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 05:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72997
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109509460.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:29
|Artist
|MCSA Brandon Claros
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia Castaway with Chaps Radio Show, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT