Lt. Col. Shannon Buck and Maj. Sabrina House from the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center spoke about Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 04:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72994
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109509341.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Skin Cancer Awareness Month, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
