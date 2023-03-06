Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Skin Cancer Awareness Month

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.09.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Lt. Col. Shannon Buck and Maj. Sabrina House from the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center spoke about Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports.

    This work, KMC Update - Skin Cancer Awareness Month, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

