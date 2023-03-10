Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: March 10, 2023

    JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Army Japan hosted an inaugural Women, Peace and Security symposium, or WPS, at Camp Zama, Japan. In the Philippines, The United States government recently hosted a workshop for customs, coast guard, and legal officials from the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Taiwan to strengthen regional cooperation in enforcing international maritime sanctions. Marines across III Marine Expeditionary Force rehearsed and refined operating as a Stand-in Force while working alongside joint partners at Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX) 23 across the island of Okinawa.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 21:15
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Pacific Pulse: March 10, 2023, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

