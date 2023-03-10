Pacific Pulse: March 10, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72993" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Army Japan hosted an inaugural Women, Peace and Security symposium, or WPS, at Camp Zama, Japan. In the Philippines, The United States government recently hosted a workshop for customs, coast guard, and legal officials from the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Taiwan to strengthen regional cooperation in enforcing international maritime sanctions. Marines across III Marine Expeditionary Force rehearsed and refined operating as a Stand-in Force while working alongside joint partners at Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX) 23 across the island of Okinawa.