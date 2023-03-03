Pacific Pulse: March 3, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse, Submarine Group 7 hosted their counterparts from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Armed Forces personnel from the Australian Headquarters Joint Operations Command for a trilateral theater anti-submarine warfare tabletop exercise at Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Ten U.S. Air Force airfield experts from Yokota and Andersen Air Base flew to the Japanese island of Iwo Jima to exchange skills with Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force partners as part of the Cope North 23 field exercise. The 8th Fighter Wing hosted the inaugural Wolf Leadership Forum at Kunsan Air Base, and welcomed back seven senior leaders from its heritage to provide mission feedback and professional development to Airmen.
