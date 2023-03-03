Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: March 3, 2023

    Pacific Pulse: March 3, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.03.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Submarine Group 7 hosted their counterparts from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Armed Forces personnel from the Australian Headquarters Joint Operations Command for a trilateral theater anti-submarine warfare tabletop exercise at Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Ten U.S. Air Force airfield experts from Yokota and Andersen Air Base flew to the Japanese island of Iwo Jima to exchange skills with Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force partners as part of the Cope North 23 field exercise. The 8th Fighter Wing hosted the inaugural Wolf Leadership Forum at Kunsan Air Base, and welcomed back seven senior leaders from its heritage to provide mission feedback and professional development to Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 21:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72992
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109509093.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: March 3, 2023, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Australia
    Republic of Korea
    Pacific Pulse
    INDOPACOM
    Iwo Kima

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT