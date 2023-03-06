In this podcast we discuss the article “Choosing Hardship Today for an Easier Tomorrow,” written by MSG Larry A. Milner Jr. The NCO Journal team is joined by Benjamin Smith, a lead strength and conditioning coach at the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, to discuss the physical effects of exercise and how they translate into resilience.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 11:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72988
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109507891.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:58
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 44 - Choosing Hardship Today for an Easier Tomorrow, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT