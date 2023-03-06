Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 44 - Choosing Hardship Today for an Easier Tomorrow

    03.08.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    In this podcast we discuss the article “Choosing Hardship Today for an Easier Tomorrow,” written by MSG Larry A. Milner Jr. The NCO Journal team is joined by Benjamin Smith, a lead strength and conditioning coach at the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, to discuss the physical effects of exercise and how they translate into resilience.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 11:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72988
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109507891.mp3
    Length: 00:20:58
    Genre Podcast
    Location: KS, US
    This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 44 - Choosing Hardship Today for an Easier Tomorrow, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    NCO
    Podcast
    Resilience
    Army
    Hardship

