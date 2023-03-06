NCO Journal Podcast Episode 44 - Choosing Hardship Today for an Easier Tomorrow

In this podcast we discuss the article “Choosing Hardship Today for an Easier Tomorrow,” written by MSG Larry A. Milner Jr. The NCO Journal team is joined by Benjamin Smith, a lead strength and conditioning coach at the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, to discuss the physical effects of exercise and how they translate into resilience.