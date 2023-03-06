Military OneSource Podcast — Remote Testing With Credit-by-Exam

Learn about free remote testing to earn college credit. Service members and others who are eligible can take College-Level Examination Program and DSST Credit-by-Exam Program tests anywhere they have internet access, a personal computer and privacy.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Matthew Schwantz, education program specialist with the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support. DANTES provides no-cost education and career-planning programs for service members.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/confidential-help/specialty-consultations/education/ to learn about education-related resources and support available to service members.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.