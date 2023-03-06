Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Remote Testing With Credit-by-Exam

    Military OneSource Podcast — Remote Testing With Credit-by-Exam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about free remote testing to earn college credit. Service members and others who are eligible can take College-Level Examination Program and DSST Credit-by-Exam Program tests anywhere they have internet access, a personal computer and privacy.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Matthew Schwantz, education program specialist with the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support. DANTES provides no-cost education and career-planning programs for service members.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/confidential-help/specialty-consultations/education/ to learn about education-related resources and support available to service members.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 09:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72986
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109507666.mp3
    Length: 00:15:54
    Track # 55
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Remote Testing With Credit-by-Exam, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    military
    education
    DANTES
    military onesource
    credit-by-exam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT