    PSA: No Covers/Hats in the Galley

    PSA: No Covers/Hats in the Galley

    BAHRAIN

    03.08.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Byrne, Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Nye

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot reminding NSA Bahrain galley patrons to remove covers indoors, to be aired on AFN Bahrain.

