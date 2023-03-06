Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 4: "Sax & the Spy"

    WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Audio by Roy Epstein 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Merryl Goldberg was followed by the KGB...interrogated by the KGB...even arrested by the KGB.  Just another spy that got caught, right? Well, not exactly. On this episode of DIA Connections, we follow the inspirational story of Merryl Goldberg, a saxophonist from Boston who in 1985 volunteered to go behind the iron curtain into the Soviet Union to help Jews seeking freedom. Hear how she hoodwinked the KGB by hiding coded information in her sheet music, and how she attracted worldwide attention for the plight of Soviet Jews.  
    *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the US Government of any particular company, product, or service.

    TAGS

    KGB
    Spy
    DIA Connections
    Merryl Goldberg
    Soviet Jews

