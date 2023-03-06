Merryl Goldberg was followed by the KGB...interrogated by the KGB...even arrested by the KGB. Just another spy that got caught, right? Well, not exactly. On this episode of DIA Connections, we follow the inspirational story of Merryl Goldberg, a saxophonist from Boston who in 1985 volunteered to go behind the iron curtain into the Soviet Union to help Jews seeking freedom. Hear how she hoodwinked the KGB by hiding coded information in her sheet music, and how she attracted worldwide attention for the plight of Soviet Jews.
*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the US Government of any particular company, product, or service.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 10:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72980
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109507441.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:37
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, DC, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 4: "Sax & the Spy", by Roy Epstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT