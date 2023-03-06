DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 4: "Sax & the Spy"

Merryl Goldberg was followed by the KGB...interrogated by the KGB...even arrested by the KGB. Just another spy that got caught, right? Well, not exactly. On this episode of DIA Connections, we follow the inspirational story of Merryl Goldberg, a saxophonist from Boston who in 1985 volunteered to go behind the iron curtain into the Soviet Union to help Jews seeking freedom. Hear how she hoodwinked the KGB by hiding coded information in her sheet music, and how she attracted worldwide attention for the plight of Soviet Jews.

