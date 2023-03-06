TurkiyeHADR: 39th FSS SSgt Diaz Newscast

Staff Sgt Glenn Gonzalez Diaz, 39th FSS Installation Personnel Readiness NCOIC, talks about his duties during earthquake relief operations at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, Feb 21, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 07:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72979
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109507425.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Artist
|U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Conductor
|U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
