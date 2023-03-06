Newsies Jr. Radio Commercial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72974" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Watch Newsies stop the World. Newsies Jr performs in April on the weekends of the 14th and 21st at the KCAC theater on Daenner Kaserne. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Reserve your tickets early at KMC Onstage’s webtrack website. (U.S. Air Force Video Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)