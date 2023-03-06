Two-minute newscast covering the Commander, U.S. Transportation Command's visit to the 5th Fleet AOR and the Navy's new parental leave policy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 07:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72967
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109506282.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 13FEB23, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
