On this week's edition of the Marne Report, we sit down with Cindi Bauer from the American Red Cross to discuss Fort Stewart's upcoming blood drives along with why donating blood is so important. Take a listen now wherever you get your podcasts by searching "The Marne Report."
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 10:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72957
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109503493.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:06
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
