    AFN Naples Radio News For Seavision Training and Reserves Update

    ITALY

    03.10.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force and Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, Deputy Commander, Naval Surface Force Fleet, provide a progress update on the “Design the Force” line of effort of the Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions (NRFI). In concert with the Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific (NIWC-PAC), the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) hosted SeaVision training for exercise Cutlass Express 2023 (CE23) participants, in Mombasa, Kenya, March 8, 2023. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 08:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre news
    Location: IT
